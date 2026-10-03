Sahil Wakode Death Case: IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Questioned For Nearly 10 Hours By Crime Branch | LinkedIn

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded the statement of IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was booked for alleged abetment of suicide in connection with the death of IIT-B student Sahil Wakode, a police official said.

Around 45 Statements Recorded

According to the official, Doolla’s statement was recorded on Thursday and the questioning continued for nearly 10 hours. The Mumbai Crime Branch has so far recorded the statements of around 45 people in connection with the death of Wakode, who was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18.

The statements recorded so far include those of Wakode’s parents, fellow students, hostel staff and other persons associated with the case. The statement of Doolla, which was keenly awaited as part of the investigation, has now been recorded.

Electronic Devices Sent To FSL

As part of the probe, the Crime Branch has sent two mobile phones, a laptop and a tablet belonging to Wakode to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina. Investigators are attempting to unlock the devices and retrieve data that could provide important clues about the events preceding his death. The Powai Police had registered an FIR against Professor Doolla following a complaint lodged by Wakode’s father.

According to the father’s statement, during their last meeting, Sahil allegedly told him that Doolla had subjected him to caste-based abuse for around three months, allegedly at the behest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare. Sahil had also reportedly expressed fear of being implicated in a false case.

Sahil Wakode, 22, a second-year BTech student, was found dead hours after he was allegedly caught using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination. His parents, who have been on hunger strike at Azad Maidan for the past three days, have alleged caste discrimination against their son and are demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and Kedare.

Following the incident, Professor Doolla was removed from his post as Dean (Administrative Affairs). However, he has not been suspended, sources said. He had earlier served as Dean (Student Affairs). Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay board has constituted a 10-member committee to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. Police said they are examining witness statements, technical evidence and other aspects of the case before proceeding further.

Who is Professor Suryanarayana Doolla?

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla is an electrical and energy systems researcher whose work focuses on power electronics and power systems.

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