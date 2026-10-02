‘Fake Narrative Busted’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Counters CJP Protest Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | AI

Mumbai: The BJP and its allies on Friday launched a counterattack against the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest at Shivaji Park, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissing allegations against the Election Commission and ministers accusing the protesters of creating confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Fadnavis Rejects CJP Allegations

Reacting to the agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Fadnavis said the allegations against the Election Commission had lost their basis following a recent press conference by the three Election Commissioners.

“The entire matter has been exposed. Following the press conference held by the three Election Commissioners, their fake narrative has been busted. Yet, attempts are still being made to push this fake narrative. They will not succeed in this,” Fadnavis said in Mumbai on Friday.

CJP Raises SIR Concerns

His remarks came as CJP activists and other civil society groups gathered at Shivaji Park, raising concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The protest was held despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the gathering.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar questioned the need for street protests over SIR, arguing that the Election Commission had already announced the schedule and procedure for the exercise and had communicated the process to political parties and citizens.

Legal Remedies Available, Says Shelar

Shelar said provisions were in place for filing applications, claims and objections, attending hearings and submitting supporting documents. If political parties or citizens had objections to the process, they could approach the Election Commission or seek judicial remedies, he said.

He alleged that the CJP agitation was an attempt to create an atmosphere of confusion despite the availability of constitutional and legal mechanisms to raise grievances.

‘Grammar Of Anarchy’

“The CJP’s agitation is the grammar of anarchy,” Shelar said, invoking Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s emphasis on constitutional methods for resolving disputes.

Shelar also maintained that safeguards had been provided in the SIR process to ensure that eligible voters were not excluded from the electoral rolls. Those whose names or eligibility faced objections, he said, would have an opportunity to present their case.

Targeting opposition parties, Shelar alleged that attempts were being made to create apprehension among citizens about an exercise being carried out by election officials across the country. He also defended the Election Commission’s institutional independence and said political parties should use the mechanisms available before resorting to protests.

‘UBT protesting under cockroach leadership’, says Waghmare

Shiv Sena spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare also targeted the CJP agitation, accusing the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena of supporting a campaign that she claimed was based on a “fake narrative”.“UBT is protesting under the leadership of cockroaches. Shiv Sena is a party of tigers, so why is it associating with cockroaches?” Waghmare said, taking a swipe at the opposition. She alleged that the CJP protest was aimed at spreading misinformation and described the agitation as an attempt to create fear over the electoral-roll revision exercise. Waghmare also defended the Election Commission’s position on SIR, saying the exercise was intended to identify and remove ineligible entries, including those of illegal immigrants, from electoral rolls.

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