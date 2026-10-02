Ulhasnagar Civic Row: Suspended BJP Corporator’s Presence Stalls Nomination Of 7 Members, Party Plans Court Move |

Ulhasnagar: The election of seven nominated corporators in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) was briefly stalled on Thursday after a controversy erupted over the presence of BJP corporator Pradhan Patil, who had earlier been suspended from three general body meetings.

Mayor Orders Patil’s Removal

Mayor Ashwini Nikam directed security personnel to remove Patil from the House and made it clear that the nomination process would not begin until he left the proceedings. The meeting remained stalled for a considerable time before Patil voluntarily walked out, allowing the election process to resume.

The proceedings were further clouded by a last-minute change in the list of BJP nominees. The names of Dr S.B. Singh and advocate Poonam Gupta had reportedly figured in the earlier list, but Asha Pawar and Hema Pinjani were announced instead during the final declaration.

Seven Nominees Declared

Mayor Nikam subsequently declared BJP nominees Dhananjay Bodare and Rajendra Shrikhande, along with Hema Pinjani, Asha Pawar, Nilesh Bobade, Ramesh Chavan and Pancham Kalani of the Ulhasnagar City Development Front, as nominated corporators.

The sudden change in the BJP nominees triggered objections from BJP district president Rajesh Wadharia, who questioned the procedure and said he would approach the court against the Mayor and the House Leader.

The developments have added a fresh political twist to the nomination process, with the dispute over Patil’s presence and the last-minute alteration in the nominee list dominating Thursday’s special general body meeting.

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