IIT Bombay Student Death Case: Sahil Wakode's Parents Seek Police Protection, Express Fears Over Safety Amid Ongoing Probe | File pic.

Mumbai: The parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who reportedly died by suicide, have sought police protection from the Mumbai Police, expressing fears over their safety.

According to news agency IANS, Sahil’s father, Ravindra Wakode, had earlier written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking security for himself and his wife, citing fears for their safety and requesting police protection for both of them.

Ravindra Wakode, father of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, has written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking security for himself and his wife. He said he fears for their safety and has requested police protection for both of them pic.twitter.com/GVk6aXzOWk — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

Family lawyer raises concerns

According to reports, advocate Nikhil Kamble, who is representing the family, has alleged that two individuals named in the case, Director Kedar and Professor Dulla, have not yet been arrested. He claimed that since they are influential figures, they could interfere with the investigation or pose a threat to the family.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding the case of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, his father's lawyer, Nikhil Kamble, says, "Today marked the third day of the hunger strike by Sahil's family; it concluded at 6 PM in accordance with the rules. An application has been submitted for the… pic.twitter.com/0G3lW3YjTh — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

Reacting to the move, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said, “If they have sought protection, their threat perception will be assessed as per due process, and the concerned officers will take appropriate action based on that assessment.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Parents of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, who allegedly died by suicide, seek protection from Mumbai police.



Maharashtra MoS Yogesh Kadam says, "...If they have sought protection, their threat perception will be assessed as per due process, and the concerned… pic.twitter.com/tOpjA26nBC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2026

Crime Branch investigates case

Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old second-year BTech student, died by suicide on September 18, hours after an examination incident in which he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone. His parents have alleged that he had told them about caste-based discrimination at the institute.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case, including the allegation made by Sahil’s parents that he had faced caste-based discrimination at IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay committee probes death

Moreover, IIT Bombay has constituted a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the student's death and has sought and received an additional week to complete its investigation. Sahil’s parents also staged a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan earlier this week, demanding justice for their son.

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