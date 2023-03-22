Mumbai: ₹72 lakh robbed from Sonu Nigam's father's residence in Oshiwara, ex-driver held | File photo

Mumbai: A police official claimed on Wednesday that a former driver for musician Sonu Nigam's 76-year-old father was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 72 lakh from the senior citizen's residence in Mumbai.

The singer's father, Agamkumar Nigam, lives in the Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, and the suspected crime took place between March 19 and March 20, he added.

Sonu's younger sister, Nikita, reported the alleged theft to the Oshiwara police station in the early hours of Wednesday, he added.

Driver was fired after 8 months

According to the allegation, Agamkumar had a driver named Rehan for over 8 months but fired him recently since his performance was not up to the mark, according to the official.

Agamkumar went to Nikita's house in the Versova area for lunch on Sunday (March 19) afternoon and returned later. According to the complaint, he called his daughter in the evening to inform her that Rs 40 lakh was missing from a digital locker stored in a wooden cupboard.

The next day, Agamkumar went to his son's residence at 7 Bungalows for some visa-related work and returned in the evening. According to the official, he discovered another Rs 32 lakh gone from the locker, which was not damaged.

Stole Rs 72 lakh from digital locker

According to the complaint, Agamkumar suspects Rehan of entering his flat with a duplicate key and stealing Rs 72 from the digital locker in the bedroom.

Agamkumar and Nikita later checked CCTV footage from the society, which showed his former driver Rehan going towards his flat with a bag on both days when he was away, the official said.

FIR filed

According to the official, the Oshiwara police have filed a first information report (FIR) on Nikita's complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for stealing and trespassing for housebreaking. An investigation is ongoing.

(With agency inputs)