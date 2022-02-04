Mumbai: 72 hours mega block on Thane-Diva to start tomorrow

For all those staying in the eastern suburbs and parts of MMR there; be prepared for an excruciating weekend starting tomorrow. The Central Railway, on Saturday, will be cancelling at least 193 suburban train services owing to the 72 hours mega block on Thane-Diva that starts on February 5. The good news following this is on Monday there are high chances that there shall be no cancellation and the working day shall go smoothly.

On Friday, the rail authorities informed that they shall be cancelling a most number of the services on Saturday itself. The CR authorities operate 1,774 train services on both Main and Harbour Lines. They shall be cancelling 350 services in these 72 hours when finale on adding two new rail lines of fifth and sixth between Thane and Diva shall finally complete after almost 14 years.

"Around 55 percent of total 350 services shall remain cancelled on Saturday. We are working out measures to ensure that there are no cancellations of local trains on Monday that will bring respite to people off to work," said a senior CR official.

The 55 percent comes to around 193 train services and the remaining 157 services will remain cancelled on Sunday which will make travel difficult for people especially residing further north of Thane towards Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara.

"During the block period, trains will run on Slow line and Down Fast line. After, 28 hours of the block, the UP Fast line will be available for traffic. And in the next 44 hours, fifth and sixth lines will be made available for traffic. We will try to run 100 percent suburban services on Monday," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The rail authorities have requested Municipal Corporations from Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and others to run additional bus services in the mega block affected section during the block period. During this mega block, they will carry out cut and connection works and commissioning of the new RRI building in Diva in connection with Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines.

The fifth rail line between Thane and Diva in the down direction has already started. The sixth line and last leg of the corridor expansion project will be activated after completion of this block, leading to complete segregation of suburban and outstation train and freight traffic all the way from Kurla LTT to Kalyan.

This block will be operated on the existing 5th line and 6th line between Thane and Diva from 00.00 hrs of February 5th to Friday/ Saturday midnight 12 am to midnight 12 am of February 7th Monday/Tuesday. During the block period, MEMU services between Vasai Road /Panvel /Roha will run on a special timetable. Meanwhile, Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Harbour Line for carrying out maintenance work on February 6. During this period trains on CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra will be affected from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:26 PM IST