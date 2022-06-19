e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: 65-year-old knocked down by BEST bus, dies, driver arrested

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
BEST bus | Photo: Representative Image

A 65-year-old Borivali resident lost his life after being run over by a BEST bus on Saturday morning. The Borivali police have arrested the driver.

According to the police, the accident was reported at around 9.30 am on Saturday near the Joggers Park next to the Siddhi Cooperative Housing Society in Borivali.

The police said that the deceased, Bechan Hussain (65), was standing outside the Park when the bus came hurtling towards him at a high-speed and knocked him down.

“Hussain was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali where he was declared dead before admission,” said senior police inspector Ninad Sawant, Borivali police station.

Meanwhile, eye witnesses to the incident had already informed the police about the incident, and a team was sent to conduct inquiries. Hussain’s son Saddam (26) was also informed and he reached the hospital.

Subsequently, based on Saddam’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the bus driver, identified as Sagar Pakhe (28). Officers said that he was booked for causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“There were some passengers on the bus at the time of the incident, but no one suffered any injuries,” Sawant said.

