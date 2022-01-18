Mumbai: 6,149 new COVID-19 cases recorded in city; 84 percent cases asymptomatic

Mumbai recorded 6,149 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of cases to 1,011,967.

However, 84 percent of the cases are asymptomatic.

Currently, the recovery rate and the doubling period in Mumbai stand at 94 per cent and 61days respectively.

There were 7 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 16,476.

Check other numbers here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:33 PM IST