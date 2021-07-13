Mumbai: 61-year-old woman found dead in bldg compound

A 61-year-old woman was found dead in the compound of a building in Borivli (E) on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Maya Singh, was suffering from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment at the civic-run Sion Hospital, the Kasturba Marg police said.

"Singh used to forget her identity and address. She lived with her 31-year-old son in Sankraman Shibir building, near Tata Power, in Borivli,” said an investigation officer. On Tuesday morning, at 6am, Singh left her house without informing her son and was later found dead in the building compound. The security guard alerted Singh’s son and informed the police. Singh was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said it’s not clear as to how Singh died as there is a possibility that she could have accidentally fallen. A case of accidental death has been registered. The police haven’t ruled out the possibility of suicide.