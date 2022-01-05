Mumbai: 6 held in online exam for GMAT, JEE hacking fraud case; 3 gang members arrested by Delhi cops

The Special Cell of Delhi police had carried out a strategic operation spread over ten days across Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan and arrested six persons including hackers, solvers, trainers and coaching institute owners allegedly involved in hacking into and manipulating the results of reputed online examinations including GMAT, JEE etc. Investigation revealed that the group has been instrumental in getting 18 candidates clear the GMAT exam and around 500 candidates in other exams over a period of about 3 years. Three of the six persons arrested are from Mumbai and have played a key role in the racket, police said.



Those arrested have been identified as A. Dhunna (39), Mahim resident and runs a training firm engaged in giving training courses related to networking, his brother S. Dhunna (28), has completed his B.tech, H Shah (42), Kandivali resident and manages the payment issues related to the GMAT exams and bargaining the deals, K Goel (39), Delhi resident and runs a training institute engaged in networking courses, M Sharma (35), Haryana resident and mechanical engineer, he started giving tuitions for GMAT preparations in 2015 and met Goel through Facebook and for quick money agreed to attempt examinations through remote access in lieu of money and R Teotia (33), also a Haryana resident, in 2017 he started a lab in partnership in Agra and started illegal activities of online examination hacking.



Speaking about the operation, DCP Special Cell, KPS Malhotra said, information was received by the police that few syndicates are involved in unauthorized access of various competition exams and are charging hefty amounts for getting the candidates the desired scores in the reputed online examinations. These syndicates are advertising or claiming to have access to online examinations of GMAT, JEE, Cisco- Associate, Professional, Specialty, IBM-All Exams Comptia - All exams EC Council-CEH, CHFI and CCISO etc.



"The information was developed and the alleged persons (hackers) were contacted through a decoy and a deal for cracking GMAT examination was struck with the syndicate members. They assured they would clear the examination in lieu of money. As a part of the deal, the examination was booked in the name of a decoy police official and examination fee was submitted and slot for examination was booked. Token money of the deal was also deposited in the bank account provided by the accused persons. On the day of examination on December 26, the accused persons asked the decoy candidate to download a software “Ultraviewer” and thereby gained remote access to the decoy candidate’s laptop. They also connected the candidate’s laptop to the solver, who had attempted the whole examination and evaded detection from the proctor and other safety measures. The hacker got access to the laptop and disguised the remote access file as the system file. The decoy candidate got a total score of 780 out of 800, which is 97 percentile and can get admission to the top MBA colleges worldwide," said Malhotra.



He added, "The technical analysis of the telecom and financial data led to the identification of the syndicate members, which were found to be based in Mumbai. On January 01, Dhunna brothers and Shah were apprehended from Mahim. The mobile phones used for communicating and striking the deal with the decoy, the laptop used for managing the details of such aspirants and other incriminating evidence were recovered and seized. The same are being subjected to forensic examination. These three people were primarily involved in striking the deal with the decoy customer and then connecting the decoy customer with another module of syndicate, which gains access and solves the exam. Based on their interrogation, other suspects were apprehended. Teotia had revealed that he is engaged in online examination hacking and solving for the past 5 years and he had been in touch with Russian hackers also for getting the exams hacked. He had visited Russia in 2018 and Russian hackers had also stayed at his place during the lockdown. Teotia was also wanted by the CBI and Haryana police."

