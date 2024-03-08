Mumbai: 6 Cases Of Molestation, One Rape Every Day Suggests Official Data

Representative Photo

Mumbai: According to official data from the Mumbai police, in January this year, 184 cases of women being molested were reported in Mumbai, with 152 cases resolved by the police. This yields a detection rate of 83%. It means that, on an average, six molestation cases are filed daily in the city.

2,163 Molestation Case Reported In 2023

In 2023, 2,163 cases of molestation were reported, and action was taken in ,2054 cases, resulting in a 95% resolution rate. In the preceding year, 2,347 cases were reported, with action taken in 1,955 instances and a detection rate of 83%.

60 Rape Case Registered In Mumbai

In January 2024, 60 rape cases were registered in Mumbai, and the police solved 47 cases, resulting in a detection rate of 78%. On an average, one rape case was filed every day in January. In 2023, 973 rape cases were lodged in Mumbai, and the police successfully solved 933 cases, achieving a detection rate of 96%. In 2022, 984 rape cases were reported, with 912 cases detected, yielding a detection rate of 93%.

Crime Rate Against Women In Mumbai

Vis-a-vis mental and physical harassment by husbands and in-laws (section 498-A), 38 cases were registered in January and 27 solved. This equates to a detection rate of 71%. If 38 cases under section 498-A are filed in a month, it implies an average of one case a day. In 2023, 173 cases of such harassment were reported, with action taken in 164 cases, reflecting a resolution rate of 95%. Conversely, in 2022, 34 cases were reported, and action was taken in 19 instances, resulting in a detection rate of 56%.

Detailed Study Of Crimes Against Women In Mumbai

Daily, approximately 15 cases of crimes against women were filed in Mumbai in January 2024; a total of 477 cases, with the police resolving 365 of them, resulting in a 77% resolution rate. In 2023, a total of 5,913 cases were registered, and action was taken in 5,570 cases, resulting in an impressive detection rate of 94%. In contrast, in 2022, 6,156 cases were registered, with action taken in 4,995 cases, yielding a detection rate of 81%. The detection rate in 2023 was 13% higher than in 2022.

Advocate Abha Singh said, “I do not think the figures are manipulated. In a city like Mumbai, the law and order situation is quite good. Cases under section 498 should ideally be zero here. However, many educated women misuse this law for alimony. In certain sections of society, especially in poor and rural areas, this law is not utilised, and there may be implications for its application. Based on my experience, I believe Mumbai is a safe city.”

Balancing Recognition Of Crimes With Awareness Of False Allegations, Claims Lawyer

Criminal Lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt said, “Molestation cases are being registered almost every day, but not all cases are true; 50% of cases are fake. I acknowledge that in the workplace, local trains, and public places, women face these kinds of crimes. However, sometimes a few women file cases due to personal enmity. In my experience and knowledge, the fake ratio for divorce cases (498-A) is high, but that does not mean these crimes do not happen. Crimes against women have happened in the past and continue to occur. However, depending on evidence, facts, and investigation, it will be determined whether the allegations are true or false.”