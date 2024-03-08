International Women’s Day: Women Share Struggles Of Juggling Family And Career

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women across various sectors share their challenges in balancing family and professional commitments. They navigate the complexities of juggling responsibilities at home and in the workplace, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of their experiences.

Excerpts:

‘Dohri zindagi’

Shilpa Kaurav, TI Mahila Thana

Shilpa Kaurav, TI Mahila Thana (women’s police station), candidly shares her struggles, highlighting the disproportionate challenges faced by women compared to men. She describes the concept of leading a “dohri zindagi” or two-faced life, where women navigate different roles at work and at home. As a single mother of a 19-year-old daughter, Kaurav joined the police force at the age of 32, leaving behind her previous career as a professor. Motivated by a desire to serve the community and effect positive change, she embraced this new profession. Despite the demanding hours, often working until late at night, Kaurav prioritizes her duty, knowing that her daughter patiently awaits her return. She acknowledges that while her job requires sacrifices, serving others remains her foremost commitment.

“Despite the demanding nature of my profession, often keeping me at work until late hours, my daughter patiently awaits my return home. I firmly believe that prioritizing my duty to serve others is paramount, even if it means sacrificing personal time”.

Multi tasking

Dr Prerna Tiwari, MD Homeopathy

Dr Prerna Tiwari, MD Homeopathy and Assistant Professor of Homeopathy at NSHMC, manages patient care, family responsibilities, and university teaching simultaneously. Originally from Jhansi, where co-ed education for girls was discouraged, I defied norms with my father's support, said Tiwari. She maintains a delicate equilibrium between her clinic and family life, prioritizing patient care followed by family commitments. My husband and I collaborate to handle household responsibilities when necessary, ensuring one of us is always available for our family. Living near my clinic facilitates swift responses to urgent appointments.”

“I strive to dedicate Sundays to quality time with my loved ones whenever possible. However, should an urgent situation arise, I prioritize attending to my patients’ needs without hesitation”.

Work-life balance

Reenu Yadav, Director/Principal at the Department of Pharmacy

Dr. Reenu Yadav, Director/Principal at the Department of Pharmacy, Prestige Institute of Management and Research in Bhopal, emphasizes the significance of maintaining a balance between professional and personal life. She stresses the importance of having a peer group in the workplace and a support system at home to ensure that responsibilities are managed effectively in one’s absence. Apart from her role in academia, Yadav also holds the title of Mrs. India International and actively advocates for social rights. She said, “I prioritize my family’s needs when they require my attention, and dedicate myself to work when it demands my focus.

“When both family and work demand my attention simultaneously, I understand the importance of striking a balance. That’s why I’ve cultivated support systems in both spheres of my life, enabling me to effectively manage and attend to the needs of both my family and my professional responsibilities.”