Mumbai: 6 arrested for robbing man of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Six persons were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint, police said on Friday. The incident took place in the intervening night of September3-4 on arterial GB Road here, an official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vartak Nagar) Pankaj N Shirsath identified the six accused as Abhimanyu Patil (23), who once worked as the victim's driver, junior college student Toufique Shaikh (21), mathadi worker Ganesh Indulkar (22), Utkarsha Dhumal (21), Gurunath Balu Chavan (22) and Rahul Devendra (22).

Two others identified as Chetan Kamble and Roshan Telange, are on the run and efforts are on to nab them, he added.

"The main accused Abhimanyu Patil wanted money for his birthday celebrations on September 24. Another accused, Ganesh Indulkar wanted money for anticipatory bail. So they made this plan to loot Patil's former employer," the ACP said.