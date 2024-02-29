Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹8.25 Lakh By Tinder Friend | Representational Image

An FIR has been filed at Colaba police station on February 26, invoking sections 420 and 406 of the IPC, based on a complaint lodged by a 58-year-old woman residing in Colaba. The complainant, a retired commerce graduate, encountered Sudhir Alok Dhar on the dating app Tinder, who allegedly defrauded her of Rs 8.24 lakh.

Details of case

The complainant and Dhar began communicating after their initial meeting on Tinder, exchanging phone numbers. Subsequently, on August 15, 2023, Dhar invited the complainant to meet at Juhu Hotel in Juhu area. Prior to this, they had engaged in numerous conversations, with the complainant disclosing her single status and Dhar revealing his divorced status, having separated a decade ago.

During the Juhu Hotel meeting, Dhar shared details of his personal and business life, presenting an investment proposition that appealed to the complainant. Dhar claimed to be residing alone in Andheri due to house renovation, stating he was engaged in a profitable fishery business exporting to Singapore and Vietnam.

Exploiting this facade of prosperity, Dhar gradually siphoned off lakhs of rupees from the complainant, who, in trust, mortgaged her jewellery and transferred Rs 8.25 lakh to him via Gpay. When she sought reimbursement, Dhar issued a bounced cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

Colaba Police initiates investigation

The Colaba Police has initiated an investigation into this matter following the registration of the FIR, probing the allegations of financial fraud perpetrated by Subir Dhar.