 FPJ Cyber Secure: Colaba Police Launches Probe Into ₹1.23 Lakhs Online Cattle Trade Fraud
Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
Representational Image

The Colaba police initiated legal proceedings by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified individual accused of deceiving Harisingh Bohara of Rs 1.23 Lakhs, ostensibly in connection with a business venture involving the sale of cows. 

Details of fraud

Bohara, aged 35, decided to embark on the cattle trade after encountering a contact number in a YouTube video on February 19, purportedly associated with the alleged offender named Jay Prakash.

Jay Prakash presented himself as an experienced figure engaged in sending cows to Nepal since 2013 and shared videos showcasing "samples of good cows." Intrigued by the offer, Bohara expressed interest in purchasing two cows.

Subsequently, he transferred Rs 1.23 lakhs to Jay Prakash. However, attempts to contact Jay Prakash post-payment proved futile, prompting Bohara to realize he had fallen victim to a scam.

On February 22, Bohara reported the incident to the Colaba police, leading to the registration of an FIR against the unidentified perpetrator. 

The charges include sections 419 (Cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating), 34 (Common intention), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is now underway to apprehend the alleged scam artist responsible for the financial deception.

