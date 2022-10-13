Mumbai: 58-year-old watchman nabbed for raping minor girl

e-Paper Get App
After the incident, the girl informed her teacher who then reported the matter to the police.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Representative Image |
Mumbai: A 58-year-old watchman was arrested by the Dongri police on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, narrated the incident to her tuition teacher when the matter surfaced. The incident took place on Wednesday between 7 to 7:30 pm. As per her statement to the police, she was waiting for her tuition teacher when the accused approached her.

The police stated that the accused, identified as Swami Krishnacharya Maharaj, was working as a watchman in a building nearby. He allegedly spotted the victim standing alone and then took her to a secluded place where a taxi was parked. The accused took her behind that taxi and first touched her inappropriately in the chest area then allegedly raped her.

After the incident, when she met her teacher, she narrated the entire thing to her who then reported the matter to the police. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at the Dongri police by the teacher. The police initiated the investigation and based on the victim’s statement, they traced and arrested Krishnacharya on Thursday morning. The accused is a resident of Dongri.  

A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (a) (b) (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012. 

“The accused was produced before the court today (Thursday) and was remanded to police custody till October 18. We will investigate the matter further,” confirmed a police officer. 

