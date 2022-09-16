Mumbai: Minor girl abducted and raped, case registered under POSCO

Mumbai: A minor girl was kidnapped from the Wadala area of Mumbai and was raped. The police informed on Friday that a case has been registered against the accused.

According to the police, both the victim and the accused are college students. "They first met in Satara, where they were both studying in the same locality. Later, the victim came to Mumbai for her college, while they both continued to keep in touch via WhatsApp and Instagram," said the police.

On September 5, the victim girl had left her home for college, and when the victim girl reached Wadala, the accused forced the girl into his vehicle and took her to the Pune Expressway where she was raped.

The FIR was first registered at Kalamboli Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim and then the matter was transferred to Matunga Police Station for investigation, informed the police.

The parents of the victim have alleged that the boy kidnapped her from there and took her to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, where he allegedly raped her. Police sources have said that the accused is absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. It is suspected that he may be hiding somewhere in Satara, his hometown.

The case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376, 323 and 506 and sections of POSCO, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl.

(With Agency inputs)

Read Also Mumbai: Six minor girls escape from hostel by breaking window and toilet grill