 Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link
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Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A 51-year-old businessman, identified as Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia, died following an incident at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday. Rescue teams recovered his body after hours of search operations despite rough sea conditions. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the circumstances, with financial stress suspected as one possible factor.

Poonam Apraj Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Mumbai: 51-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Bandra-Worli Sea Link
A 51-year-old businessman allegedly jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old businessman allegedly jumped off the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia, reportedly asked the taxi driver to stop on the Sea Link, citing nausea, before allegedly taking the extreme step.

Despite rough sea conditions hampering rescue operations, emergency teams launched a search operation. However, after several hours of efforts, Mumbai Police recovered Majethia's body.

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According to preliminary investigations, financial stress is suspected to have been one of the factors that may have led him to take the extreme step.

However, police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the Worli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

High Court to hear petition

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Bombay High Court on Friday said it would hear on July 9 a petition filed by Purushottam Khanchandani, the husband of late advocate and activist Sarita Khanchandani, who died by suicide.

According to reports, Purushottam Khanchandani's advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

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The advocate alleged that despite the accused being named in the FIR, no concrete efforts had been made to arrest them. Instead, he claimed that the police were acting in favour of the accused.

Describing the police as being "hand in glove" with the accused, the advocate further alleged that the investigation was not being conducted fairly. He also claimed that the police were attempting to file the chargesheet in haste without carrying out a thorough investigation, which could result in injustice to Sarita Khanchandani.

Earlier this year, Purushottam Khanchandani approached the Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the investigation from the present police zone, alleging police bias and a conflict of interest in the case.

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