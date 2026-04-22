Mumbai Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghatkopar; Husband Booked For Abetment

Woman dies by suicide in Ghatkopar; husband booked over alleged harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: A 23-year-old woman, Shatakshi Swapnil Chandivadekar, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Ghatkopar (West) after being subjected to persistent physical and mental torture by her husband, who reportedly suspected her character.

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against her husband, Swapnil Krishna Chandivadekar (34), for abetment of suicide.

FIR and incident details

As per the FIR, the incident occurred between 7:45 am and 8:00 am on April 20 at their residence in Kathodipada, Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar (West). The police acted on a complaint filed by the victim’s elder sister, Sakshi Nilesh Bhavekar (25). A case has been registered under Sections 85 and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Marriage and alleged harassment

According to the complaint, Shatakshi and Swapnil had a love marriage in November 2025 at the Bandra Family Court with the consent of both families. However, the complainant alleged that the marriage soured shortly after. Swapnil reportedly began suspecting Shatakshi’s character and imposed severe restrictions on her movements.

He allegedly did not allow her to visit her sister or her aunt, Anita Mahamuni, who lived nearby. Family members claim that he frequently checked her phone, interrogated her even if she was slightly late returning from her tailoring classes, and subjected her to repeated harassment.

Escalation before incident

The victim had previously confided in her sister that she was being subjected to mental and physical torture. The situation allegedly worsened two days before the incident when Swapnil allegedly assaulted Shatakshi, breaking her bangles during the struggle. He is also accused of regularly physically abusing her and preventing her from stepping out of the house.

On the night of April 19, the couple reportedly had another argument, leaving Shatakshi in severe mental distress.

Sequence of events

The following morning, she completed her usual household chores, including filling water. At around 7:45 am, Shatakshi locked herself in a ground-floor room of their house while her husband was asleep upstairs.

Within five minutes, Swapnil came downstairs and knocked on the door. When he received no response, he looked through the window and found Shatakshi hanging from a ceiling fan.

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Police investigation

The victim's sister and brother-in-law broke the door open with a hammer. She was rushed to Sant Muktabai Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Ghatkopar police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.

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