Ambarnath Accountant's Suicide: Police Register Abetment Case Against Businessman For Harassment

The suicide of a young accountant at a hotel in Ambarnath has taken a serious turn, with police registering a case of abetment to suicide against a prominent local businessman. |

Ambarnath: The suicide of a young accountant at a hotel in Ambarnath has taken a serious turn, with police registering a case of abetment to suicide against a prominent local businessman. The incident, which occurred on April 10 at the S3 Park Hotel, had initially sent shockwaves across the city. Fresh findings in the investigation have now revealed disturbing allegations of coercion and mental harassment.

Incident Background

According to the Ambarnath West Police, the deceased, , was employed as an accountant in a company owned by . During her tenure, the two reportedly developed a personal relationship. However, investigators have found that Lote allegedly exploited her professional position and pressured her into engaging in illegal financial activities, including suspected money laundering.

Police sources indicate that Simran had been attempting to distance herself from these alleged activities and had expressed her desire to quit the job. Despite this, Lote is accused of repeatedly pressuring her to continue, leading to severe mental distress.

Exploitation Allegations

On April 10, Lote allegedly called Simran to Room No. 310 of the S3 Park Hotel. Investigations suggest that an intense argument took place between the two, involving phone calls, messages, and in-person confrontation. The FIR states that the sustained mental harassment and pressure from Lote drove Simran to take the extreme step.

Based on a complaint filed by Simran’s family and preliminary evidence, including mobile phone data and chat records, Ambarnath West Police have registered a case under charges of abetment to suicide. The offence is classified as serious and non-bailable.

Police teams have been deployed to trace the accused who is currently absconding. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest him at the earliest a police official confirmed.

The case has raised concerns over workplace exploitation and the misuse of authority, prompting calls for stricter oversight and employee protection mechanisms.

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