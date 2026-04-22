NCP-Shiv Sena Clash Turns Badlapur Municipal Council Meeting Chaotic Over MLC's Letter Remarks |

Badlapur: What began as a routine general body meeting of the Badlapur Municipal Council on Tuesday quickly spiraled into chaos after a heated confrontation broke out between members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and c exposing serious lapses in security arrangements and raising questions over police preparedness.

Trigger of Dispute

The dispute reportedly began when NCP’s nominated corporator Prabhakar Patil allegedly made objectionable remarks while referring to a letter issued by teachers’ constituency MLC Dnyaneshwar Mhatre. His comments triggered a strong reaction from Shiv Sena corporators Vaman Mhatre and Tukaram Mhatre, who are brothers of the MLC. What started as a verbal disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, creating a tense atmosphere inside the meeting hall.

Eyewitnesses stated that the argument nearly turned physical, forcing other members to intervene. However, the situation worsened when tensions spilled outside the meeting hall. A large number of Shiv Sena workers reportedly gathered within the municipal premises, raising slogans and creating a ruckus. Their presence inside the premises, despite police deployment, has sparked serious concerns about security breaches.

Physical Tension

Observers and local citizens have criticized the Badlapur police for their alleged inaction and inability to control the situation in a timely manner. Questions are being raised about the absence of preventive measures, especially considering the politically sensitive nature of the meeting. Many believe that stricter crowd control and access restrictions could have prevented the escalation.

As tensions continued to rise, Municipal Council President Ruchita Ghorpade stepped in and played a crucial role in calming both sides. Her timely intervention helped de-escalate the situation and restore order, preventing further deterioration of law and order.

Although no injuries were reported in the incident, the incident has once again highlighted the fragile political atmosphere within the civic body. It underscores the urgent need for improved security protocols and better coordination between civic authorities and law enforcement during official proceedings.

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