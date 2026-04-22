Fake Electricians Exploit Woman's Fear, Extort ₹3.10 Lakh In Kalyan Over Fake Meter Fault | Representative Picture

Kalyan: A disturbing incident of financial fraud has come to light in Kalyan, where two individuals posing as helpful electricians allegedly extorted ₹3.10 lakh from a woman by exploiting her fear of official action over a supposed electricity meter fault.

Complainant & Timeline

The complainant Sneha Nipurte (55), a resident of Deepak Paradise building in Kalyan West, approached the Khadakpada Police Station with her complaint. According to police sources, the incident took place between May 8 and May 24, 2023.

As per the complaint, the accused identified as Shashikant Shelar and Nitin Nago Thanekar informed Nipurte that her home electricity meter had developed a fault and warned that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) could take strict action against her. They further claimed that officials would impose heavy penalties, creating panic and urgency.

Extortion Method

Taking advantage of this fear, the accused allegedly convinced the victim to pay money to “settle” the issue. Subsequently, a total of ₹3.10 lakh was transferred online by the victim’s son.

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Investigations revealed that while the accused did pay the actual penalty amount to MSEDCL they fraudulently charged the victim a significantly higher sum.

Based on the complaint, Khadakpada Police have registered a case against both accused under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway confirmed investigating officer Vijay Gaikwad.

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