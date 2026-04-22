Juinagar Holding Pond Project Halted After Residents Protest To Save Playground | AI

Navi Mumbai: Work on a proposed holding pond at a plot in Juinagar’s Sector 21 has been halted after strong opposition from residents and elected representatives, who insisted that the land be retained as a playground as per its original reservation.

Original Land Reservation

The plot, designated for a multipurpose ground in the development plan, had become the centre of controversy after a proposal by the municipal corporation to construct a water retention facility surfaced. The move sparked protests from locals, who argued that the space is actively used for sports, cultural activities, and recreation, and should not be repurposed.

The issue was taken up during a general body meeting, where members across the board objected to any change in the land use. Following the pushback and mounting public pressure, the decision was taken to put the project on hold.

Residents have alleged irregularities in attempts to alter this reservation.

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General Body Meeting

During a special meeting on Friday, corporator Dr Pranali Patil moved a resolution opposing the project, which received support from former mayor Jaywant Sutar, corporator Madhuri Sutar, and other members, all of whom demanded that the playground reservation be preserved.

Leader of the House Sagar Naik called for a fresh draft to be prepared and for the civic body to present a firm stand in court. He also recommended that the project remain on hold until a final decision is reached. Subsequently, Mayor Sujata Patil announced a halt to the work.

Residents from Shirvane and Juinagar had earlier launched a signature campaign, submitting a memorandum signed by around 900 citizens to the state leadership and authorities, reinforcing their demand to retain the playground.

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