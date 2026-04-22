Mumbai Resident Doctors Stage Black Ribbon Protest Over Delayed DA Hike Since July 2024 | AI

Mumbai: Resident doctors across Mumbai’s civic hospitals participated in a symbolic protest on Wednesday, marking a sharp escalation in their long-standing frustration over the delayed implementation of their Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. Wearing black ribbons, they continued their daily duties while ensuring that patient care remained unaffected.

Escalation of Frustration

Doctors said that what was once limited to meetings and memorandums has now evolved into visible dissent, as they report to duty with black ribbons in a symbolic yet pointed rebuke of administrative inaction.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD), representing doctors from King Edward Memorial Hospital, BYL Nair Hospital, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, and Cooper Hospital, initiated the Black Ribbon Protest after months of unfulfilled assurances. Around one thousand doctors from these hospitals participated in the symbolic protest.

Pending DA Hike Details

According to BMC MARD, despite clear government resolutions issued by the Government of Maharashtra, the DA hike—pending since July 2024—remains unimplemented for resident doctors under the BMC. The continued delay has led to significant financial losses, accumulation of arrears, and a growing sense of disparity, especially as similar benefits have been granted elsewhere.

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“Doctors, often described as the backbone of Mumbai’s public healthcare system, say their patience has run out after sustained follow-ups since August 2025 yielded no concrete outcome,” BMC MARD said in a statement.

While the current protest remains symbolic, the association has warned that if authorities fail to act, the agitation will escalate into a full-fledged protest by Friday, with wider participation expected.

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