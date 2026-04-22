CBI Registers Case Against Two EMRS Officials For ₹40,000 Bribe Demand To Close Enquiry | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two officials of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) for allegedly demanding bribe from a lab attendant for closing an enquiry initiated against him.

Complaint Details

According to the CBI, a written complaint dated April 21 is filed by a lab attendant, EMRS, Nashik, alleging demand of undue advantage of Rs.40,000 by two officials of EMRS at Shinde Digar and Chankapur, Nashik respectively for closing an enquiry initiated against him.

"It is further alleged that after issuance of show cause notice, an enquiry was initiated against the complainant and he was directed to appear before the disciplinary enquiry committee. After he appeared before the committee and met the accused persons to talk regarding closure of his enquiry. On April 12, when complainant met one of the accused at Nashik, he demanded undue advantage of Rs. 40,000 from the complainant for closing his enquiry. Further, it was alleged that both the accused will equally share the undue advantage and he has audio recording of all the conversation," the CBI stated in its FIR.

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Audio Evidence & Verification

"The verification of allegation of undue advantage was conducted on Tuesday in the presence of independent witnesses, during which a recorded conversation between the complainant and one of the accused confirmed and substantiated the demand undue advantage of Rs.40,000 for closing enquiry against the complainant," the FIR stated.

The said facts and circumstances prima facie disclosed commission of offences punishable under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act following which a case has been registered by CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy and offence related to demand of undue advantage by public servants.

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