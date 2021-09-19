Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for killing brother

The Juhu police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother over a petty argument on Friday. The accused has been identified as Raja Bariya. According to the police, an argument broke out between Raja and his brother Vinod, 46 on Friday.

They are both unmarried and drive auto-rickshaws. They stay with their mother and another brother at Irla Gaonthan.

The argument turned ugly when Raja stabbed his brother with a knife on his chest. Vinod was rushed to Cooper hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested Raja on the charges of murder and he has been remanded in police custody till September 24.

