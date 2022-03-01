Mumbai: 5-yr-old boy killed as balcony of Kurla shop collapses

MUMBAI: A five-year-old boy was killed and three others, including a six-year-old boy, were injured after a portion of a balcony of a ground-plus-one shop at Ram Manohar Lohiya Marg in Kurla West collapsed on Monday afternoon.

As per the BMC’s disaster management unit, the portion of the balcony fell on a canteen on the ground floor. “It is a MHADA building. As soon as the matter was reported, workers from the buildings department of the BMC’s L-Ward (Kurla, Sakinaka), along with 108 ambulance service, rushed to the spot,” a civic official said.

The deceased child has been identified as Afan Khan. He was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital, while Rafique Sheikh, 46, Irfan Khan, 33, and Mohammad Zikran, 6, are undergoing treatment; Zikran was taken to Kurla’s Bhabha Hospital.

A Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station official said that they have lodged an FIR in the matter. Senior police inspector Rajiv Chavan said, “MHADA and BMC officials visited the site. They are experts and will check the status of the collapse, following which they will submit a report to us. Accordingly, a case will be filed against those found responsible.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:06 AM IST