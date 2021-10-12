Mumbai: 5 Shiv Sena workers booked for beating auto-drivers, who were plying during Maharashtra Bandh

A case has been registered against five Shiv Sena workers, who were protesting against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, for allegedly beating auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane for plying during Maharashtra Bandh.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra called for bandh for a day in the state on Monday against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence which happened on October 3.

According to a video that went viral, the party workers can be seen beating up auto-rickshaw drivers with sticks and forcing them to go off-road in Thane.

Watch Video:

The police have registered a case under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentionally insulting), and 37 (Co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence).

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 12:38 PM IST