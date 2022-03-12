Mumbai: 5-hour mega block on Western Railway line on Sunday

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway has planned a jumbo block of five hours on both the Up & Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

During the block period, all suburban trains will be operated on a fast corridor between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

“All slow suburban trains will avail double halt at Vile Parle platform no. 5/6 on the Fast corridor and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block,” a WR press release said.

