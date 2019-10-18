Mumbai: 5 held for train robbery bid

Mumbai: Five robbers were arrested by the GRP’s Special Task Force (STF) when they were about to make a robbery in Mahanagari Express on Tuesday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shafiuddin Mandal (36), Akbar Khan (34) Mohammad Minya (24) Mohammad Alam Vyapari (28) and Mohammad Monu Khan (22). The STF has recovered two choppers.

On receiving the STF that a gang was coming to CSMT station to rob the Mahanagari Express on Tuesday night, an STF team laid a trap and apprehended five persons over suspicion.

During their search, the officials recovered two choppers, five cellphones two Bangladeshi women passports.

According to the STF officer, the accused, Mandal and his accomplice Alam, who was arrested from Dombivali later, were involved in a cheating case registered at the CSMT police station.

The duo, along with their two woman accomplices, had cheated a commuter of Rs4 lakh in September. The two women and their accomplices had promised the commuter to give Rs24 lakh worth of the US dollar, but at the time of the deal, the gang handed him a bunch of papers, said police.