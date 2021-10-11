Mumbai: 5 districts account for 75% of Covid cases in state

Despite there is a downward trend in daily coronavirus cases in the state 75 per cent of the active Covid cases recorded across Maharashtra are from the five districts-Pune, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Thane, and Satara, as per the data shown by the state health department. State officials and doctors have attributed this surge to the movement of people post-Ganesh festival from the other districts which resulted in more active cases.

Also, the latest state's data shows that for the first time in the two months, the seven day positivity rate in Ahmednagar has dropped to 3 per cent which was above 5 per cent, the highest in the state. Now, Sindudurgh with a 4.7 per cent seven-day positivity rate is topping the chart in the state.

According to the data, there are 8,573 active cases in Pune, followed by Mumbai 5,931, Thane 4,346, Ahmednagar 3,871 and Satara 1,966.

Dr Pradip Awate, State surveillance officer said that the overall cases have reduced across the state, but they are at the far end of the second wave. In Thane, they did reconciliation of cases, hence the numbers reduced. In Mumbai, we are still witnessing 400 to 500 new cases daily due to which Mumbai has overtaken Thane. However, with regards to Pune, with cases being reduced in Pune city, the problem is in the rural pockets, which pushed the whole tally up.

“Overall, there is a downward trend. Some districts have a high weekly positivity rate, but that is also reducing week-on-week. It is not so that their positivity is increasing, it is higher than the state’s average. Moreover, the overall Covid-19 situation is under control,” he said.

The administration says that this is because of the higher testing done in Pune which is about 5,92,674 tests per million while Mumbai accounts for 8,91,847 tests per million.

A senior doctor from Pune said, “Pune is now testing more and so the numbers have gone up and also increased interaction among people during the festival season could have led to a higher number of people being infected. However, the numbers are constantly decreasing and the infection rate has come to a plateau.”

Senior health official from the health department said, “We carry out a weekly review of the Covid-19 situation. We are not just looking at these five districts, but also other districts as the spurt can happen from any location. Weekly monitoring will give us time to act. With activities opened up across states, coupled with festival season, there is a fear of increase in viral activity. However, whenever the possible third wave comes, we are prepared for it.”

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:40 AM IST