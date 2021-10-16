Mumbai: 488 new Covid cases reported in city on Friday

Mumbai on Friday reported 488 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the cumulative case count to 7,50,108 and the fatality toll jumped to 16,177, which revealed the report shared by the BMC public health department.

Meanwhile, with 421 people discharged from hospitals across the city, the total tally of those recovered from Covid-19 in the city jumped to 7,26,040. The recovery rate of the city is at 97 per cent as of October 15.

Currently, the active case tally in the financial capital stands at 5,379. The average growth rate of cases between October 8 and 14 was 0.06 per cent, and the caseload doubling time stood at 1,120 days.

The city currently has 53 sealed buildings, while no area has been declared a containment zone since mid-August 2021.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, recorded 2,149 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 29,782. Besides, 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,734. Total 1,898 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,15,316. The recovery rate in the state is 97.37 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is at 2.12 per cent as of Friday.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 07:44 AM IST