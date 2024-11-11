 Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Man Allegedly Beaten To Death By Father & Brother Following Domestic Dispute In Andheri; Duo Arrested
Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested two persons for the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man, who was reportedly beaten to death by his father and brother following a domestic dispute on Friday night. The accused have been identified as Maruti Suryavanshi, 65, and his son Nitin, 42.

According to police, the deceased man’s father and two female relatives approached them, claiming the victim had sustained self-inflicted injuries while intoxicated. However, when officers arrived at the residence in Mahadev Chawl, Subhash Nagar, Andheri, East, they found the victim had succumbed to severe head injury.

