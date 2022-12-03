Mumbai: 43-yr-old woman injured in high-rise fire in Malad | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 43-year-old woman, Roopa Bhatia, suffered injuries after a blaze erupted at her third floor residence while she was performing havan on Saturday. However, it is yet to be ascertained if the mishap was caused by the fire ritual.

The incident was reported at around 11 am from the 23-storey Marina Enclave located in Jankalyan Nagar, Malad West. When the fire broke out, Ms Bhatia, who lives alone, came into the balcony and shouted for help.

After alerting the Fire Brigade, locals rushed to her rescue and tried to evacuate her with the help of a ladder. But the frenzied woman jumped to save herself and got injured before the fire brigade could arrive.

She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Ms Bhatia has injured her head and right elbow, said the doctor.

Meanwhile, firefighters reached the spot with four fire engines and quickly doused the blaze with the help of the building's internal fire fighting system. Electric wiring, wooden furniture and household articles were gutted.

“There were inflammable materials like camphor and incense sticks in large quantities at the one room flat where the blaze erupted,” said the fire official.

