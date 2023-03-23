Mumbai: 40-year-old teacher sexually assaults some minors at Bhiwandi observation home | Representational image/ Pixabay

Thane: The inspection at Children's observation home in Bhiwandi has revealed a shocking case of sexual harassment of some minors by a forty-year-old teacher there. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the concerned teacher at Shanti Nagar Police Station in Bhiwandi following the complaint of the children.

The teacher was already suspended

The teacher against whom the case was filed was suspended a few months ago for misbehaviour. Further investigation is going on in this regard by the officials of District Women and Child Development Department.

There is a government observation home and children's home at Kacheripada in Bhiwandi. A government funded institution is working for the maintenance and education of the children living in this place. Some teachers have been appointed by this institution to impart education to the children.

Cases came to fore during inspection visit

There were frequent complaints of children against a teacher working in this observation home for the past few years. Also, there was a dispute with the co-workers of this teacher and the office-bearers of the employing organization. The teacher was suspended three months ago for this misconduct. According to the order of the Juvenile Court, the district women and child development department was investigating the related case.

S.A.Indalkar, a senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station, Bhiwandi said, "A shocking incident has come to light that the same forty-year-old teacher has sexually harassed some minor children. Based on the information given by the children during the interrogation, a case has been registered against the concerned teacher by the administration of the children observation home."

The District Women and Child Development Department has expressed the suspicion that another teacher is involved in this and the District Child Protection Officer has informed that a detailed investigation is underway. So, due to this whole case, the issue of safety of children in government observation homes has come to the fore.

Read Also Mumbai: Relief from arrest for minor in POCSO case over romantic relationship