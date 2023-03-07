Mumbai: Relief from arrest for minor in POCSO case over romantic relationship | Representative pic

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has granted a 17-year-old student protection from arrest. The court observed that prima facie he was in a romantic relationship with his college mate, who he was accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating.

The court noted also that both he and the victim are minors and an offence was registered against him after the girl’s pregnancy came to light when she was taken to the hospital.

The order came on an application by the father of the accused boy. Apprehending the arrest of his son, he said he was 17 years old and a college-going student. His plea contended that the youngsters were having a love affair, but the girl gave a false statement as per instructions of her mother due to the pregnancy. He further told the court that he was prepared to get them married once his son attains the age of marriage. He also told the court that his son’s examinations were coming up.

The prosecution had opposed the relief and argued that being in the same college would affect the investigation. Special Judge SC Jadhav said in the order that the child in conflict with law has made out a case for grant of relief and that the question of his fleeing from justice does not arise as he is a permanent resident in the city.