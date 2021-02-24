Mumbai: 40-year-old man stabbed to death, body found near Powai lake

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was found murdered near Powai lake on Tuesday morning, with stab wounds and slit marks on his body. Powai Police have primarily registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are probing the matter to identify and nab the accused.
According to police sources, the incident supposedly occurred on Tuesday morning, following which the body of a man was found lying near Powai Vihar Lake around 12 noon. The police were alerted about the incident, who rushed to the spot and began the probe. Primary probe revealed that the man was identified as Rajesh Harikaran Bhardwaj, a resident of Tunga Village in Powai.
Soon after the incident came to light, Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) had rushed to the spot. Police said that Bhardwaj was stabbed in the stomach and his throat was slit, which could have led to his death. His body, however, has been sent for autopsy at a civic-run hospital, which will ascertain the exact cause of death.
Police recorded the statements of a few locals while the family members were also quizzed to check if Bhardwaj had any previous enmity that they were in the know of. Powai Police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the area and have activated their network of informers to identify the accused and a search is underway.