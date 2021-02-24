Mumbai: 40-year-old man stabbed to death, body found near Powai lake

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was found murdered near Powai lake on Tuesday morning, with stab wounds and slit marks on his body. Powai Police have primarily registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are probing the matter to identify and nab the accused.

According to police sources, the incident supposedly occurred on Tuesday morning, following which the body of a man was found lying near Powai Vihar Lake around 12 noon. The police were alerted about the incident, who rushed to the spot and began the probe. Primary probe revealed that the man was identified as Rajesh Harikaran Bhardwaj, a resident of Tunga Village in Powai.