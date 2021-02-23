Mumbai: Pilot loses ₹90k in KYC fraud

A 54-year-old senior airline pilot was duped of ₹90,000 in a KYC update fraud. The woman received a call, wherein she was asked to update the KYC in her bank, failing which the account will be blocked. When she shared her details, the accused siphoned off ₹90,000 from her account. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 31, last year, when the senior pilot, a resident of Hiranandani Garden in Powai, had received a call from an unidentified person, who informed her that the PayTM account will be deactivated if the KYC is not updated. The caller, who identified himself as a bank employee, asked her to visit a bank and then do the needful.

The pilot said that she would not be able to visit a bank due to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown at that time, to which the man offered to update the KYC process from their end. The man sent a link and asked her to download a screen sharing application, Any Desk, following which he instructed her to fill out an application.

"I filled out my details and transferred ₹1 after filling out my bank details, CVV number. Soon after that I checked my bank account to see if that one rupee waited, only to find two transactions of ₹50,000 and ₹40,000 made from my account. I realised that I have been duped and contacted the bank, PayTM customer care," the senior pilot said in her statement.

Powai Police said that the complainant approached them on February 18, after which a case was registered. While the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and identity theft, no arrests have been made yet and probe is underway, said police.