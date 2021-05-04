Mumbai: 4 inspectors from city, 1 from Thane transferred to interior Maharashtra

Police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Sudhir Dalvi, Sachin Kadam and Kedari Pawar were transferred out from the Mumbai Police. An order to this effect was issued from the office of Director General of Police on Tuesday.

The orders signed by additional director general of police, establishment, Kulwant Singh Sarangal stated that Gopale was transferred to the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Jalna, Dalvi was transferred to PTC Nanveej, Pawar was transferred to Jalgaon and Kadam was transferred to Aurangabad.

As per the orders, the officers were transferred on administrative grounds. However, the sources in the DGP office claimed that these officers had been served in Mumbai since past many years and hence they had been transferred out of Mumbai.

Gopale, Pawar and Dalvi have earlier worked in Mumbai Crime Branch and had been instrumental in detecting several crime and terrorism related cases in the past.

Apart from these officers, police inspector Nitin Thakre who was posted with the Thane Crime Branch was transferred to Nandurbar.

Last month at least 13 officers, who have been working in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police over the last five years, were transferred to different police stations and branches of the city police.

In March, this year 86 Mumbai police officers, including 65 from the Crime Branch alone were transferred to different posts in the city amid a storm brewing over an intelligence report that alleged that middlemen were influencing transfers of police officers in the state.

On March 30, at least 24 new officers of the rank of police inspector were posted in various units of the Crime Branch.