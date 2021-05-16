Mumbai: 4 held for trying to extort money on pretext of breach of COVID-19 norms

Police have arrested four 'clean-up marshals' for trying to extort money from a factory owner in suburban Andheri after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms, an official said.

The accused worked with a private security agency which is appointed by the Mumbai civic body to collect fine from those who spit in public places and do not follow other cleanliness norms, the police official said on Saturday.

As per the complainant, on April 21, one of the clean-up marshals, identified as Ajit Singh, visited him and demanded Rs one lakh after alleging that COVID-19 related norms were not being followed at his factory, he said.

The factory owner paid him Rs 20,000. However, on Friday again four others visited him and demanded money while making the same allegation.

The factory owner then approached MIDC Andheri police station, the official said.

The police registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 384 (extortion) and arrested the four men, he said, adding that main accused Ajit Singh is wanted in the case.