e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 4 fake CBI officers held in a bid to extort Goregaon-based businessman

Mumbai: 4 fake CBI officers held in a bid to extort Goregaon-based businessman

The gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police have arrested four fake CBI officers who were trying to extort Goregaon-based businessman. | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Goregaon police have arrested four people for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman of Rs 5 lakh by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI). The businessman told police that the gang arrived at his office after he contacted a person for a loan of Rs 1.6 crore.

The police have identified them as Jeevan Aheer alias Vipul (52), Girish Klecha(29), Rahul Shankar Gayakwad (43)and Kishor Chaibal (52).

As per police, the gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers.

Read Also
Mumbai: ​​Three held for extorting youth over male escort job
article-image

Under this, four people pretending to be officials of the CBI and police entered the office of Aastik Trading Centre in Goregaon and demanded Rs 5 lakh on September 30. After being informed, police arrived at the spot and arrested four people. Fake CBI and police ID cards were also recovered from them.

According to police, cases were already registered against the four arrested at several police stations on charges of duping.

The police have registered a case of extortion against the arrested and have started further investigation. Other than the four arrested, the fifth member of the team is still absconding, the police said.

Read Also
Bhayandar: 4, including self-proclaimed newspaper editor, remanded 2-days custody for extortion bid
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SC says 'Sustainable development is important ingredient in protection of environment' while...

SC says 'Sustainable development is important ingredient in protection of environment' while...

Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case, to remain behind bars in CBI case

Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case, to remain behind bars in CBI case

Maharashtra cabinet approves Diwali package for ration card holders

Maharashtra cabinet approves Diwali package for ration card holders

Mumbai: 4 fake CBI officers held in a bid to extort Goregaon-based businessman

Mumbai: 4 fake CBI officers held in a bid to extort Goregaon-based businessman

Mumbai updates: City to get firefighting drones soon

Mumbai updates: City to get firefighting drones soon