Mumbai: 4 fake CBI officers held in a bid to extort Goregaon-based businessman

Mumbai police have arrested four fake CBI officers who were trying to extort Goregaon-based businessman.

Mumbai: Goregaon police have arrested four people for allegedly attempting to dupe a businessman of Rs 5 lakh by posing as officers of the Central Bureau (CBI). The businessman told police that the gang arrived at his office after he contacted a person for a loan of Rs 1.6 crore.

The police have identified them as Jeevan Aheer alias Vipul (52), Girish Klecha(29), Rahul Shankar Gayakwad (43)and Kishor Chaibal (52).

As per police, the gang used to target rich businessmen and their modus operandi was to trap people by offering them loans and then conduct fake raids and demand money by pretending to be CBI and police officers.

Under this, four people pretending to be officials of the CBI and police entered the office of Aastik Trading Centre in Goregaon and demanded Rs 5 lakh on September 30. After being informed, police arrived at the spot and arrested four people. Fake CBI and police ID cards were also recovered from them.

According to police, cases were already registered against the four arrested at several police stations on charges of duping.

The police have registered a case of extortion against the arrested and have started further investigation. Other than the four arrested, the fifth member of the team is still absconding, the police said.