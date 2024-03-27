Mumbai: 4 Days To Go - BMC Running Behind In Eastern Express Highway Repairs | File

Mumbai: The preventive maintenance works on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) – undertaken by KR Construction in March-end 2023 for Rs62.12 crore – are far from over. With the project deadline just four days away, citizens are up in arms against the contractor’s and BMC’s lackadaisical attitude.

The one-year maintenance included the monsoon months and was to get over by March 31 this year. However, citizens continue to report potholes and uneven surfaces. Previously overseen by the state Public Works Department and later the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the EEH maintenance was taken over by the BMC in 2022.

MNS activist Prashant Parab said, “The EEH is nothing short of a joke. Regardless of which side you drive on, there are potholes and uneven road surfaces. The lack of thermoplastic application and improper milling procedures only add to the risks, especially for two-wheeler riders. With high-speed traffic and frequent accidents, it’s evident that urgent action is needed. It’s concerning that the same contractor oversees both the Eastern and Western Express Highways, both plagued by similar issues.”

Prashant More, a frequent traveller, unleashed his frustration, declaring, “The road is a disaster waiting to happen! We shudder at the thought of its state during monsoon. Meanwhile, metro works are wreaking havoc. These construction sites have turned into death traps for bikers, with pebbles strewn everywhere. Despite recent patchwork attempts, the situation remains dire, particularly along the nerve-wracking stretch from Kanjurmarg to Bhandup.”

More called the newly built Kanjurmarg bridge a “disgrace”. “The Sion bridge doesn’t even have a divider in sight! Despite its location in front of the F-ward office, the Hindmata flyover remains in a deplorable state, with vehicles enduring constant bumps.”

Sameer Patil, a resident of Ghatkopar, said, “The Sion flyover is a danger zone with its treacherous potholes and protruding steel rods. Under the Chunabhatti-BKC flyover, the roads are a nightmare of disjointed patches. Despite BMC’s claims of expenditure, the lack of visible improvements is glaring.”

Vishal Thombare, deputy engineer of the Roads Planning department, defended the BMC’s efforts, stating, “The project aimed at reducing the number of potholes on EEH. We still have a few days left to complete the work; the deadline is March 31. If the contractor fails to meet the deadline, penalties will be imposed.”