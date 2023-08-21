Mumbai News: BMC To Construct Modern Toilets On WEH And EEH, Says Guardian Minister Lodha

Representative pic/ Unsplash

Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday said that the BMC has taken a decision to construct modern toilets on the Western and Eastern Express Highways. These toilets will be constructed within a timeframe of six months. The decision has been taken after considering the inconvenience faced by women commuters within the city.

Besides, the BMC has also taken a decision to repair old dilapidated toilets, especially near slums. Lodha has also said that BMC is ready to pay slum dwellers money to construct toilets in their areas.

Moreover, Lodha has assured that in the next 2 years, the quality of roads will improve. Lodha told media persons on Monday that the BMC has started the concretisation of the roads. “In the next two years, the quality of the road will improve. For this, the BMC has decided to convert roads in slum areas into concrete,” said Lodha.

