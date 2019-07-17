Mumbai: 35-year-old man dies after oxygen cylinder explodes while unloading

In a shocking incident, on Tuesday, a 35-year-old man died after an oxygen cylinder that he was unloading at a shop exploded.

According to Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Pannalal Yadav (35). The incident took place on July 16 when Yadav was unloading the oxygen cylinder around 9.30 am in the Islampura area of Vikhroli (West). Yadav was employed at the Bombay Gas Suppliers Private Limited in Vikhroli. The impact of the blast was such that Yadav’s limbs were blown to smithereens and an auto-rickshaw parked across the road was damaged.

Suresh Gupta, Indian National Trade Union Congress’ (INTUC) Mumbai president told the leading daily, “The cylinder exploded suddenly and Yadav lost his hands and legs. Two persons, including a college student, who were walking by the road, sustained minor injuries. I will write to the CM and the Mumbai Police commissioner seeking action against the shopowner. With so many residential premises in and around the area, the lives of so many people are being put at risk.”

Parksite police station is likely to register an FIR in the incident. The cops feel that negligence may have led to the accident.