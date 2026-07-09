Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Ghatkopar Resident Ends His Life, Found Dead Inside Auto, Investigation Underway

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Mumbai: A 35-year-old man was found dead after he allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself inside an auto-rickshaw within the Parksite police Station limits on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Adnan Ahmed Waliappa, a resident of Ghatkopar. According to reports, he had been living separately from his family for the past three months and was allegedly struggling with alcohol addiction.

Police said Waliappa had previously spoken about ending his life. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Separate suicide case in Malegaon

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old man, identified as Aniket Balasaheb Jagtap, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Sane Guruji Nagar, Malegaon Camp. Police have registered a case against his wife, in-laws and aunt following allegations of mental harassment. Following the incident his in-laws have been arrested.

According to reports, Aniket married Shruti Jagtap (22), a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, about a year ago. Soon after the marriage, the couple reportedly began having frequent disputes. It is alleged that Shruti refused to live with Aniket and had also filed a police complaint against him. Reports claim Aniket had been under severe mental distress.

The case was initially registered as an accidental death. However, based on a complaint filed by Aniket's father, Camp Police registered a case against his wife, Shruti Jagtap, mother-in-law Vandana Subhash Dhivare, father-in-law Subhash Sukdev Dhivare, and aunt Ujwala Satish Pawar, all residents of Panchsheel Nagar, on charges related to alleged mental harassment.

Investigation continues

While Aniket's in-laws have been arrested, his wife, Shruti Jagtap, and aunt, Ujwala Satish Pawar, are reportedly absconding.

The deceased's family has demanded the immediate arrest of the remaining accused and warned of self-immolation if no action is taken.

Assistant Police Inspector Pankaj Nikam is conducting further investigation into the case.

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