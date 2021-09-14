Mumbai: 347 new Covid cases, six fatalities reported in 24 hrs in city

The city reported 347 new cases and six fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,35,403, with 16,028 deaths till now. The doubling rate has increased to 1,271 days, while the weekly growth rate and recovery rate increased to 0.06 per cent and 97 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the state reported 2,740 new cases on Monday and 27 deaths. The total count stands at 65,00,617 and the death rate is 1,38,169. State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We have been observing that the cases tend to increase after the festival. Citizens tend to flout rules like wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:12 AM IST