Mumbai: 32-yr-old man held for molesting teenager

The MIDC Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a teenage girl at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 9.45 am when the 19-year-old girl was walking on the JVLR, the accused identifed as A Kole came from behind and allegedly slipped his arm around her waist before pushing her. When the victim raised an alarm the onlookers rushed for her rescue and also called the police. Following her complaint the accused has been arrested under IPC section 354, the accused has no criminal record and has been out of job since the lockdown, said police.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:43 AM IST