Mumbai: 32-Year-Old Labourer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor At Construction Site

The sessions court has sentenced a 32-year-old labourer to life imprisonment for killing a site supervisor at a construction site in Malad. The incident occurred in October 2014 when the deceased had informed the labour contractor about the accused stealing Rs 800 from his wallet a few days prior.

Timeline Of Events Before Accused Arrested

The accused, Sanay Tiwari, was arrested on October 28, 2014, for the murder of Rohit Singh. Rahul, Rohit’s brother, registered the case with the Kurar police station on October 27, 2014, stating that Rohit was working as a supervisor at the site.

Rahul explained that temporary accommodations for the workers were arranged in tin rooms at the site. Rohit and two other workers stayed in room 172, while Tiwari, the accused, resided in another room.

Tiwari used to share a room with the labour contractor, Devkumar, until he accused someone of stealing Rs800 from his wallet. This led Devkumar to question the labourers, and upon investigation, Rohit and others found the stolen money with Tiwari, whom they then handed over to Devkumar.'

Tiwari's Misconduct And Threats Preceded Fatal Stabbing

Following this incident, Tiwari shifted from Devkumar’s room and reportedly began misbehaving with other workers. On the night of October 26, 2014, Tiwari threatened Rohit and other workers in their room. The next morning, Rohit was found stabbed and unconscious, later succumbing to his injuries in the hospital.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 witnesses, including the victim’s brother. The court said that after having considered the circumstantial evidence, which was corroborated by the medical evidence, the prosecution established that Tiwari killed Rohit with the intention, knowledge and motive.