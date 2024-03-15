Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping Former Employer's Son Over Pending Dues

The sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for kidnapping the 11-year-old son of his former employer out of a grudge over pending dues. The accused had also demanded a ransom of Rs5 lakh from the family.

As per the case registered on February 17, 2016 with the VP Road police by businessman Chandrakumar Bhansali, his son Kalp didn’t return home from a nearby shop where he had gone to buy milk. While Bhansali was at the police station to lodge the case, his ex-employee Ranjendra Ramfakire called his brother, disclosing that he had abducted the child, demanding Rs5 lakh in exchange. In the second call, he threatened the family to not approach the police. During this call he got exposed as the family recognised his voice. He then left the child at Kamathipura and fled. The child was spotted by a passer-by and returned to the family. Ramfakire was caught the very next day.

Additional sessions judge Dr AA Joglekar handed out the sentence to Ramfakire for kidnapping for ransom and murder. The public prosecutor Anand Sukhadeve had examined 15 witnesses, which included the boy, his father, his uncle, telephone booth operator from where Ramfakire called the family and also the man who reunited the child with his family.