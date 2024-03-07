MP: Man Sentenced To Double Life Term For Rape

Representational Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Court of district and session judge Ashita Srivastava sentenced one rape accused to double life imprisonment.

According to assistant public prosecution officer Sunil Kuril, the incident occurred when the woman was walking to attend a wedding ceremony. The accused Ram stopped her, took her to a field, and raped her.

Along with the double life imprisonment, the court has also fined the accused Rs 11,000. The court found him guilty under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

On September 11, 2022, around 8 pm, the victim was walking alone to attend a wedding when a man dragged her to a banana field, beat her, tore her clothes, and raped her. He then took her to an empty hut near a ballast mine, where he raped her again before fleeing.

The victim, without clothes, sought help from a nearby hut where a woman provided her with clothes and shelter for the night. The next day, she narrated the incident to her brother-in-law's son.

The accused was caught when he returned to the scene to look for the bike keys. The victim's family, hiding nearby, recognised him and handed him over to the police.